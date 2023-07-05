StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

