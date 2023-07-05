StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Inuvo by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inuvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.