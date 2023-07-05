Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SF traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $682,191,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

