Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,531 shares of company stock worth $520,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.