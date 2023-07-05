Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE OXY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

