Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,413 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 576,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,865. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

