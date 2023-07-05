Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading 0.8% Higher

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.07. 1,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Insider Transactions at Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter.

In other Stabilis Solutions news, Director Edward L. Kuntz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,775.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.