SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSAAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This is a positive change from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -53.57%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

See Also

