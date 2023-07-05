SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for about 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.06 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

SPS Commerce Company Profile



SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

