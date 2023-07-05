Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ SVII traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,165. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,211,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,517,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 35.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,019,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 56.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 939,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 339,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,611,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

