SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) is Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,848 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 93,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,639,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,449,000 after buying an additional 83,537 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,797. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

