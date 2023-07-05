SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $255 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

