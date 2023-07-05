SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Down 1.4%

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.75 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.91). 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.92).

SpaceandPeople Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.