Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.00. 102,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 18,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Source Energy Services Stock Up 16.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,744.82.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Articles

