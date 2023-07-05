SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 4.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 2,184,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,015,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $902.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,528 shares of company stock worth $1,994,143 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

