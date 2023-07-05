SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

SOHO China Trading Down 13.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

SOHO China Company Profile

