SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.56

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 7218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWYUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 185 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

