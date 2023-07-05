Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Siyata Mobile by 42.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYTA. Fundamental Research set a $0.46 price objective on Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Maxim Group lowered Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 260.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.