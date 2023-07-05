Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Siyata Mobile by 42.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYTA. Fundamental Research set a $0.46 price objective on Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Maxim Group lowered Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,464,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,062. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 260.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.