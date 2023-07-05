Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616. Silicom has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Silicom by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicom by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 585,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 174,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Silicom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Silicom

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Articles

