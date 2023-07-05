Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Silicom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616. Silicom has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $243.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Silicom
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silicom
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.