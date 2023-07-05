Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Grows By 33.5%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 200,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.2 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of VIVEF opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Vivendi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $11.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

