Short Interest in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expands By 21.6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Veritone Trading Down 3.0 %

VERI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 128,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veritone has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Roth Capital cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Roth Mkm lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Veritone Company Profile



Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Further Reading

