Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Rises By 33.4%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UHGWW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,850. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

