Short Interest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Rises By 32.9%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. 417,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

In other news, COO Gregory A. Mays sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $44,220.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at $636,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $76,241.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,165.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory A. Mays sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $44,220.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,168.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,461,930 shares of company stock worth $69,726,665. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,529,000 after buying an additional 548,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,556,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 181,356 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

