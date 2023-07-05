Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 29.9%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 15.5% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru during the second quarter worth $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Subaru during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 19,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Subaru had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

