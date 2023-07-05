Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Declines By 18.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 12,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,528 shares of company stock worth $1,994,143 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 14,768,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,117,276. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $915.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

