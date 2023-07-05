Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Drops By 25.8%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,087 shares of company stock worth $5,583,866 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.62. 1,750,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

