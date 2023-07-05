Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declines By 22.7%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,013,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 86,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,687. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

