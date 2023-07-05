Short Interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Expands By 31.8%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARAP traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. 29,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,698. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARAP. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $24,873,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

