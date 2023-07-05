Short Interest in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Decreases By 19.8%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $2,283,286.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $2,283,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 499,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

