Short Interest in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expands By 27.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 15,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 5,734,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 202.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

