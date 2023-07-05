Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Rises By 28.3%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10,497.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 68,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $261.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

