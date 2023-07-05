Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Expands By 31.3%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $199.75.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.2053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

