Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Declines By 22.5%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,886.0 days.
Lasertec Stock Performance
LSRCF stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $106.43 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.07.
Lasertec Company Profile
