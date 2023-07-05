Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Rises By 34.7%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.7 days.

Kinaxis Trading Down 6.0 %

Kinaxis stock traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 716. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $141.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

