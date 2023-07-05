Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Declines By 25.8%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 222,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QAT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 29,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,588. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

