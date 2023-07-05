Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Grows By 35.8%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 685,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IHG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. 126,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

