Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Drops By 19.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Indiva Stock Performance
NDVAF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About Indiva
