Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Drops By 19.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Indiva Stock Performance

NDVAF stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Indiva has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

