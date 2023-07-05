Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Declines By 30.8%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 2,085,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,427.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of GXYEF remained flat at $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Featured Stories

