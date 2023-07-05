Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Drops By 25.0%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Shares of FLMNY remained flat at $10.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 729. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.
