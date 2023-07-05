Short Interest in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Declines By 20.6%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 463,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

