Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Drops By 25.0%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Esker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESKEF remained flat at $145.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Esker has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.14.

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

