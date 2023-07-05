Short Interest in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Increases By 30.3%

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 324,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $33,468,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.10. The company had a trading volume of 149,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,130. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $125.91 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

