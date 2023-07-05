Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Decreases By 25.0%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 543,066 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,019,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1,718.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

