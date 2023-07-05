Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Declines By 31.7%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 181,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Civeo by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Stock Down 0.6 %

CVEO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 38,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $291.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.54. Civeo has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $36.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $167.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Civeo

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.