Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Drops By 29.8%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 60,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $869.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.48.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.03%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $9,312,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

