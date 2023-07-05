Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Increases By 28.0%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 458,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 103,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,661. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13,613.61%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

