Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Grows By 32.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 225,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

