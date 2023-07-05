Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Drops By 26.7%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.25.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.33. 208,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

