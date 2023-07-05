Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Decreases By 23.6%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 0.8 %

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 1,205,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,869. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

