Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 24.3%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,668,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
